A funny selection by Web Vox of “very” fashionable passengers and ridiculous people from Russian underground. 28.11.2017.

Every day millions of people descend in the metro in Russia. This is the most convenient and fastest type of public transport, which has already become so ordinary that, going down to the ground, we do not expect to see anything unusual there. However, sometimes the subway can give us surprises. For example, in the form of unusual (and sometimes strangely strange) passengers, who in their desire to stand out went incredibly far.