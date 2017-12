Flickr pulled together galleries of some of the most popular photos in top genres represented by Flickr photographers as part of 2017 Year in Review.

Top Portrait Photography of 2017

Top Nature & Wildlife Photography of 2017

Top Macro Photography of 2017

Top Food Photography of 2017

Top Street Photography of 2017

Top Black & White Photography of 2017

Top Sport Photography of 2017

Top Architecture & Urban Photography of 2017

Top Automobile Photography of 2017

Top Landscape Photography of 2017

Top Fine Art Photography of 2017