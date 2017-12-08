Top 25 Photos on Flickr From Around the World in 2017, a gorgeous collection that celebrates the diversity of talent and perspectives on Flickr.

To reach this final list, we started with an algorithm that calculated the top photos based on a number of social and engagement metrics, for example, how many times the photo was viewed, faved, or shared.

“Say Goodbye…” by Iwona Podlasinska

“The Elephant Walks At Night” by Wayne Pinkston

“Light of Glory” by Icemanphotos

“Slipping Away” by Jerry Fryer

“Finally” by ” Nils Stefan Püschel

“Mi Fuego“ by Albert Dros

“Red Squirrel“ by Gladys Klip

“Stairway To Heaven“ by Koen Jacobs

“***“ by Elena Shumilova

“Big and Bigger“ by Chris Frank

“Milky Way Over Harvey Dam, Western Australia” by inefekt69

“Mont Saint-Michel puddle mirrored” by Loïc Lagarde

“Braving the Weather“ by Max Gor

“Oh oooooh!“ by Salah Baazizi

“Vestrahorn Islande“ by RUFF Etienne

“Aurora borealis“ by Jonathan Le Borgne

“Solitude“ by Ania Tuzel Photography

“Hallstatt Residential“ by Hans-Peter Deutsch

“Lion City“ by Alexander Lauterbach

“Flow“ by Paul

“Winter Fairytale“ by Achim Thomae

“An Attempt To Convey Cold“ by Brad Eide

“Epiphany“ by Sapna Reddy

“Melancholia“ by Alicja Zmysłowska

“Lookkk Deeeply Into My Eyes….“ by Earl Reinink