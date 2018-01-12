- 36shares
Girl of the Day: Steph Rayner an Australian model that “lent her face” to brands such as Lounge Apparel, Tiger Mist, Alt Swim and Maui Now. Steph Rayner participated in the Miss Universe Australia competition in 2012. Steph Rayner is also very close to the sport, she participated in tennis tournaments at the national and national levels.
