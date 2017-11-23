The photographers who made these photos in India did not stop at the recognized tourist attractions, but showed the everyday life of ordinary people, because she can tell much more about the country to the curious traveler.
The photos were taken in early November 2017 (AP Photo, EPA / EFE, Reuters etc).
Everyday Life in Photos: Mosul, Iraq 23.11.2017 [20 photos]
The photographers who made these photos in India did not stop at the recognized tourist attractions, but showed the everyday life of ordinary people, because she can tell much more about the country to the curious traveler.