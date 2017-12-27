Photos to Remind You That Life is Beautiful [35 photos]

Photos to Remind You That Life is Beautiful. Photos that will hit you right in the feels.

This stray cat got under the car and the doctors performed the operation.Kitty is now completely healthy and one of the surgeons took him home, now the cat has a new home.

The couple found this safe in their home, in a safe bottle of bourbon in 1960 and $ 50,000.
Grandfather gave me this thing, which he made himself…

These firemen saved the kitten from the fire…

The friendship between the boy and the bear lasted more than 10 years.

The kid is holding his sister for the first time.

The beginning of the life path and its almost end, sometimes look the same …

Despite the accident that I had, last weekend, I finally got married …

He is still scared, but not so hungry …

“This is a very terrible story …”

After 7 years of infertility treatment, it finally happened!

A little squirrel.

I fed this cat every day for 3 years.Today she is sitting on my lap for the first time.

I met my best friend in GTA, and we recently met in real life.

After 13 years of unsuccessful infertility treatment, we finally decided on adoption.

My wife today donated a kidney.

I was given a kitten.My dog ​​thinks it’s her “baby”.

When you are very scared …

I’m with my father.And I’m with my son 34 years later in the same place.

For the first time in my life, I can afford to buy Christmas presents to my parents …

The girl uses her umbrella to protect the stray dog ​​during the rainy season in India.

Almost a frozen cat in the street, I found a family and a house …

This sculpture of wood looks like social advertising, against domestic violence …

Progress of Alzheimer’s disease on examples of needlework … Time and illness take their toll.

Dr. Ted Rummel of the United States was paralyzed from the belt, but this does not prevent him from saving lives.
He returned to work and is currently doing operations in a specialized wheelchair.

When your father is a magician …

When at 32 you still look like you are 13.

Waiting for a miracle.

He has the whole life ahead of him.

When a gift, this is what you were waiting for …

Officers from the office of the Boulder County Sheriff in Colorado were on patrol when they came across this brave owl.
He was sitting right in the middle of the road, so the policemen had to get out of his car to talk a little with the “criminal.”A few minutes later they came to an agreement, and the owl flew off on business.

“What shall I tell my mother?”

Happy customer on the background of quality work …

Together they are warmer …

