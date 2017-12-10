Girl of the Day: Kourtney Reppert Pennsylvania-born hottie on Instagram, along with her 712k followers. There’s good reason she was once named “Philly’s Hottest Blonde” by a city radio station and was made Jessica Simpson’s stand-in on all her Macy’s commercials.

Kourtney has worked for numerous National and International companies and has been featured in Sports Illustrated, Maxim and Maxim Radio, Fox Sports, Macy’s and Nordstrom’s catalog, Good Morning America, Nightline, Ricky Lake, MTV, The CW, Daily Show, Sunset Tan, and many more. It is no wonder she has become such an active model in her industry.

There is no challenge a woman like Kourtney cannot overcome. She is a multi-tasker who wants to accomplish everything to better her life for herself and son. With a few setbacks, like gaining a stalker in 2012, it has not stopped the fight in Kourtney or her will for moving on and staying positive. We all know unfortunate things happen, but it is how you handle them after you have healed that matters.