Selection of strange and incomprehensible people who in turn make strange and incomprehensible things 04.12.2017.

We collected photos of people for you, looking at which, you are thinking, and whether they have, in fact, in order. Each of them does something that does not lend itself to comprehension and logic, and in general to some common sense. The longer you look at these people, the more questions arise. The madhouse in general… 04.12.2017