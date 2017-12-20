Stefan Rappo is the photographer of emotion.

He creates refined and understated images free of embellishment or sophisticated staging.

A return to the natural state and the primacy of emotions.

With a cinematic allure, his images are like short films, silent and poetic – odes to women.

Most striking is the calm and serenity.

The spectator, although held at a distance, infiltrates the intimacy of the play, a huis-clos where the palpable tensions play off each other to create a narration.

