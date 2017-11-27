Our strange obsession with attaining some kind of artificial ideal of beauty is the focus of Latvian photographer Evija Laiviņa’s series of portraits Beauty Warriors. With each photograph, Laiviņa presents a portrait of a woman wearing some kind of bizarre beauty product which promises the wearer instant perfection.

Beauty Warriors, which received the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2017 Student Spotlight award, explores the body problematized, and the many proposed ways to fix it.

“The series “Beauty Warriors” is collection of photographs featuring strange and unusual-looking beauty products. All the products were bought on Ebay, and most items were made in China. These products promise instant cures to almost all beauty problems; they fight “problem zones” and promise to cure problems without surgical intervention. Each item visually appeals to me and I tried to show the relationship between beauty product and model.” – Evija Laiviņa