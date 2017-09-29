









Yellowstone National Park, which is now 145 years old, is the world’s first national park created . Here in the vast territory are numerous geysers, mountain lakes and rivers, canyons and mysterious caves and a dormant supervolcano caldera.

World’s First National Park

2,219,789 acres (Larger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined)

Wildlife – 7 species of ungulates (bison, moose, elk, pronghorn), 2 species of bear and 67 other mammals, 322 species of birds, 16 species of fish and of course the gray wolf.

Plants – There are over 1,100 species of native plants, more than 200 species of exotic plants and over 400 species of thermopholes.

Geology – The park is home to one of the world’s largest calderas with over 10,000 thermal features and more than 300 geysers. It has one of the world’s largest petrifiied forests. It has over 290 waterfalls with the 308′ Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River as it’s showpiece.

Yellowstone Lake is the largest (132 sq. mi.) high altitude (7,732′) lake in north america.

9 visitor centers

12 campgrounds (over 2,000 campsites)

“Mammoth sources” represent a large complex of hot springs on the hill of travertine, limestone tufa, in Yellowstone National Park. 1870. (Photo by William Henry Jackson | Library of Congress | Corbis

The Bear and the tourist, 1935. (Photo Kirn Vintage Stock | Corbis):

The tourist route. (Photo: Library of Congress | Corbis):

US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Yellowstone National Park, 1937.

Bear, 1960. (Photo by Dean Conger | Corbis):

A local resident – a coyote. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson | Reuters):

“Mammoth springs.” (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

Bison. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

Morning Glory Pool. It received its name due to its shape in 1883. The color of water in the lake due to the development of a large number of microorganisms. Periodically, the lake erupted like a geyser at the time of increasing seismic activity in the region or earthquakes. But now most of all on the state of the lake affects the anthropogenic factor. (Photo by Mark Ralston):

Old Faithful – one of the most famous geyser in the world. It located in Yellowstone National Park. During one eruption geyser ejected from 14 to 32 thousand. Liters of boiling water to a height of 32 to 56 m length of from 1.5 to 5 minutes. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

Los and Moon. (Photo: National Park Service | Neal Herbert):

Old Faithful – it is one of the most predictable geyser in the world, he erupts every 35-120 minutes, and is therefore considered that it is the most photographed of the wonders of nature. (Photo by Mark Ralston):

On the rise! Swan. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

The park is inhabited almost 60 mammal species, including the rare wolf, lynx and grizzly. Among the large mammals are also found bison, black bear (American black bear), elk deer, elk, mule deer, mountain goat, pronghorn, bighorn and cougar.

This bison. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

Bear. (Photo by Jim Urquhart | Reuters):

A fire in 2013. (Photo by Mike Lewelling | National Park Service):

17 Pronghorn – ruminant and most ancient of prey in North America. (Photo: National Park Service | Neal Herbert):

Lower Falls. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

He’s from the outside. (Photo by Stewart Tomlinson | US Geological Survey):

Marten on a tree, February 12, 2017. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

Bizonchik. (Photo: National Park Service | Jim Peaco):

According to archeological data people have begun to live in the territory, which is now occupied by the park, at least 11 000 years ago. Modern researchers have first appeared in the region in 1805.

Lower Falls seems to be frozen, but by flows. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith | Library of Congress):

October 26, 1976 International Biosphere Reserve was recognized as Yellowstone National Park, and September 8, 1978 is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site (at number 28 among the first objects of the list) list.

The white-tailed deer. (Photo: National Park Service | Jacob W. Frank):

Grizzly Bear.(Photo: National Park Service | Jim Peaco):










