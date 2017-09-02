World’s Best Wedding Photography Contest – The 2017 Best Of The Best Destination Photography Collection

These collections of the world’s best destination photos were chosen by the Junebug Weddings team for their quality, beauty, technical excellence, and distinctive personality.



Photographed in Alter do Chão, Pará, Brasil by Nathan Thrall of Thrall Photography

They raise the bar for wedding photographers and inspire photo aficionados everywhere, while celebrating the true art of wedding photography. Enjoy each and every one and stay tuned for more in the years ahead.

More info: Junebug Weddings



Photographed in Dolomites Mountain Range, Italy by Nico & Vinx Ferrara of The Ferros



Photographed in Milan, Italy by Aisha Khan of Ama Photography & Cinema



Photographed in Maori Bay, Auckland, New Zealand by Asher King



Photographed in Moab, Utah, United States by Gabi Fox of The Foxes Photography



Photographed in Goa, India by Lukas Piatek



Photographed in Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, California, United States by Garrett Burk of Jonnie + Garrett Wedding Photographers



Photographed in Johannesburg, South Africa by Katy Weaver



Photographed in Pacifica, California, United States by Gabe McClintock



Photographed in Havana, Cuba by Pol Sena of Sweetpapermedia



Photographed in Quiraing Isle of Skye, Scotland by Keegan Cronin of Keegan Cronin Photography



Photographed in Aurland, Norway by Melanie Ng of Assemblage Photography



Photographed in Seljalandfoss Waterfall, Iceland by Jane Iskra of ISKRA Photography



Photographed in Minnesota, United States by Matt Lien



Photographed in Aoraki Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand by Sirjana Singh of Tinted Photography



Photographed in Bow Lake, Alberta, Canada by Carey Nash of Carey Nash Photography



Photographed in Casa Malca, Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico by Ana Hinojosa of AH | Ana Hinojosa Lifestyle Photography



Photographed in Jökulsárlón, Iceland by Cole Kor of 2 of us photography



Photographed in Pemberton, British Columbia, Canada by Mike Vallely of Shari + Mike Photographers



Photographed in Lang Co Bay, Vietnam by Tin Martin of TIN Wedding Photography



Photographed in Golden Ears, British Columbia, Canada by Dallas Kolotylo of Dallas & Sabrina



Photographed in Taipei, Taiwan by goose yang of GOOD DAY Photography



Photographed in Chain of Lakes, Florida, US by Kara Lamm of KiKi Creates



Photographed in Barbados by Lukas Piatek



Photographed in Iceland by Nisha Ravji of Nisha Ravji Photography



Photographed in Bocas Del Toro, Panama by Jordan Voth of Jordan Voth Photography



Photographed in Yosemite National Park, United States by Cody & Allison Photography



Photographed in Cartagena, Colombia by Masson Liang of Masson Liang Photography



Photographed in Antelope Canyon, Page, Arizona, United States by Amy Painter of Amy Bluestar Photography



Photographed in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada by Terry Photo Co.



Photographed in Nusa Penida, Indonesia by Indra Permana Kantawibawa of Iluminen



Photographed in Northern Uganda, Africa by Carey Nash of Carey Nash Photography



Photographed in Imperial Sand Dunes, California, United States by Triniti Jensen of trinjensen photography



Photographed in Brooklyn, New York, United States by Phil Chester of Phil Chester Photography



Lucy Spartalis of She Takes Pictures He Makes Films



Photographed in Fjærland, Norway by Frøydis Geithus of Frøydis Geithus Photography



Photographed in Estonia by Mait Jüriado of M&J Studios



Photographed in Desa Pinggan, Kintamani, Bali, Indonesia by Kadek Artayasa of diktatphotography



Photographed in Fairy pools walk, Isle of skye, Scotland by Keegan Cronin of Keegan Cronin Photography



Photographed in Gran Canaria, Spain by Sabrina Kolotylo of Dallas & Sabrina



Photographed in Kauai, Hawaii, United States by Justin Kunimoto of Justin Kunimoto Photography



Photographed in Santorini, Greece by Jordan Voth of Jordan Voth Photography



Photographed in Manning Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada by Mathias Fast of Mathias Fast Photography



Photographed in Chiang Mai, Thailand by Gustavo Franco of Gustavo Franco Fotografia



Photographed in Queenstown, New Zealand by Sirjana Singh of Tinted Photography



Photographed in Rock Island, Tennessee, United States by Nicola Harger of Nicola Harger Photography



Photographed in Jaisalmer Fort, India by James Broadbent of Chasewild



Photographed in Grindavik, Iceland by Levi Tijerina of Levi Tijerina



Photographed in Chamonix, France by Franck Boutonnet of Franck Boutonnet Photography



Photographed in Portpatrick, Scotland by Jane Lee of Hellojanelee Photography