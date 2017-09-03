Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

"Welcome To Hell On Earth": The Dark Artworks Of Antonio José Manzanedo

“Welcome To Hell On Earth”: The Dark Artworks Of Antonio José Manzanedo

Antonio José Manzanedo is an Illustrator based in Cáceres, Spain, he has worked for companies and games such as Games Workshop, Fantasy Flight Games, RuneQuest, 7emeCercle, Journey: Wrath of Demons, La Marca del Este, Holocubierta, Krynea…<p836383″>

He introduces himself: “Even if nowadays almost all my work is digital, I learned traditional drawing and painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Seville and Salamanca Universities. Since I was a kid, I was fascinated by Frazetta’s art, so expressive and shocking; he was a true genius using both pencils and brushes and has influenced countless artists. I also admire the work of the great classical masters: Goya, Velázquez, Rembrandt, Sorolla… My art is a melting pot of all the things that marked me since my childhood: artists, comics, videogames, movies, music… amongst a thousand other things. I hope you like it! Take care, my friends, and enjoy the game!”

More info: Artstation, DeviantArt, Instagram, Facebook
























































Leave a Reply