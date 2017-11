Get ready to go Back to the Future with this tricked out, 1967 custom VW Bus by Velocity Motorcars. Inspired by the 1985 film, the vintage van has been lovingly revamped with little features that pay homage to Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

