Trump Says ‘America First’ and wins 70 visas for foreign workers in His Mar-a-Lago Resort

Donald Trump has reportedly been granted permission to hire 70 foreign workers for his Mar-a-Lago resort over the winter.

The “America First” President has upped his tally of overseas staff at the club from 64 last year, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that’s wrong,” Trump said. “Instead, they should be given to the most-skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans,”

Trump is really, very, super America First… except when he’s not.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Trump has garnered 70 visas for his Mar-a-Lago Club for the 2017-18 tourist season. This is up nine percent from last year when he had only 64.

The report explains that these new hires will largely be cooks, cleaners, and servers.

Trump could have hired locals, but “It’s very, very hard to get people,” Trump said during a 2016 presidential debate against Marco Rubio. “Other hotels do the exact same thing,” he added.

But the thing is, a large force of American workers in Palm Beach County WANT the jobs.

A spokesperson for nonprofit employment agency, CareerSource Palm Beach County, said “We currently have 5,136 qualified candidates in Palm Beach County for various hospitality positions listed in the Employ Florida state jobs database.”

And in fact, employers are required to put out job placement ads before they hire abroad.

According to the Huffington Post , however, “Mar-a-Lago chose to place two hard-to-find classified ads in tiny type with no phone number or email information… Workers could apply only by fax or mail.”

Mar-a-Lago definitely, certainly made the effort to hire American workers.

It’s just that no one could find that very tiny ad. Now the hotel will just have to make do with cheaper foreign workers who will only be paid $10.33 to $13.34 per hour.

It’s a massive sacrifice, but the Trump family is used to sacrifice. After all, Ivanka Trump’s clothing line is exclusively manufactured abroad.

America first!

A Look Inside Donald Trump’s Lavish, $200 Million Mar-a-Lago Resort:

The comparison is apt. Sumptuous appointments framed by rivers of marble, carved stone, and gold leaf, 126 rooms on 17 acres bound by the Atlantic and Intracoastal waterway, liberally graced with glittering chandeliers, oriental rugs, and 16th century Flemish tapestries — this is a lifestyle that makes a statement.

Trump purchased it for less than $10 million in 1985. Now it’s worth is estimated at between $200 million and $300 million.

Video: Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago: