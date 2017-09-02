Stunning Photographs Taken By Stanley Kubrick That Capture Street Scenes of New York City In The 1940s

Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) was an American film director, writer, producer, and photographer who lived in England during most of the last four decades of his career. <p836841″>

Kubrick was noted for the scrupulous care with which he chose his subjects, his slow method of working, the variety of genres he worked in, his technical perfectionism, his reluctance to talk about his films, and his reclusiveness. He maintained almost complete artistic control, making movies according to his own whims and time constraints, but with the rare advantage of big-studio financial support for all his endeavors.

Before Stanley Kubrick was a filmmaker, he was a New York City-based photojournalist for Look magazine. His photography career began in 1945 when Kubrick sold a photo to Look (he was just 17 at the time.) From 1946 to 1950, Kubrick worked for the magazine, completing more than 300 assignments documenting the sights and people of New York City.

h/t: vintag.es











































