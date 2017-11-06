Robotic Highlights From the Hannover Messe 2017 Technology Exhibition in Germany

HD1080ide posted a video featuring 10 minutes of highlights from the Hannover Messe 2017 technology exhibition in Hannover, Germany. The robots are shown engaging in lightsaber duels, lifting vehicles, organizing groceries on a shelf, and serving beverages at a bar.

Robots doing everything from serving up cold beer, to dueling it out with lightsabers, moving like snakes, and even lifting a car. It’s an amazing look at some of the machine technology that companies can use to build, handle, and ship products faster and more reliably than ever before.

Highlights of the HANNOVER MESSE 2017:









