Robotic Highlights From the Hannover Messe 2017 Technology Exhibition in Germany

HD1080ide posted a video featuring 10 minutes of highlights from the Hannover Messe 2017 technology exhibition in Hannover, Germany. The robots are shown engaging in lightsaber duels, lifting vehicles, organizing groceries on a shelf, and serving beverages at a bar.
Robots doing everything from serving up cold beer, to dueling it out with lightsabers, moving like snakes, and even lifting a car. It’s an amazing look at some of the machine technology that companies can use to build, handle, and ship products faster and more reliably than ever before.
Leave a Reply