Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox.co

photos, nude photos, erotic, sex, art nude, photography, pics, life, life hacks, hacks, life hack, self improvement, improvement, true, tips, life pro tips, pro tips, funny, funny photos

follow us on

You are here: Home / Animals / Meet Rexie, The Cat-King Of Bleps And Tongue Tricks

Meet Rexie, The Cat-King Of Bleps And Tongue Tricks

Rexie is a 3-year-old cat who is very expressive when it comes to emotions. And yes, Rexi is with only two working feet, but this does not in any way prevent him from being amazing!

“I am Rexie! I am a handicapped cat with only two working feet. But disability does not mean inability! Because with my set of pink wheels there is nothing I can’t do. I’m living my life to the fullest and happiest because even the outdoors can’t stop me from wheeling’n’walking. On top of this all I’m a purrfessional meowdel for handmade cat scarfs and inspiration for felted keychains which you can purchase below.”

Rexie Handicat 01

Rexie Handicat 02

Rexie Handicat 03

Rexie Handicat 04

Rexie Handicat 05

Rexie Handicat 06

Rexie Handicat 07

Rexie Handicat 08

Rexie Handicat 09

Rexie Handicat 10

Rexie Handicat 11

Rexie Handicat 12

Rexie Handicat 13

Rexie Handicat 14

Rexie Handicat 15

Rexie Handicat 16

Rexie Handicat 17

Rexie Handicat 18

Rexie Handicat 19

Rexie Handicat 20

Rexie Handicat 21

Rexie Handicat 22

Rexie Handicat 23

Rexie Handicat 24





Leave a Reply