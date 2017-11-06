Meet Rexie, The Cat-King Of Bleps And Tongue Tricks

Rexie is a 3-year-old cat who is very expressive when it comes to emotions. And yes, Rexi is with only two working feet, but this does not in any way prevent him from being amazing!

“I am Rexie! I am a handicapped cat with only two working feet. But disability does not mean inability! Because with my set of pink wheels there is nothing I can’t do. I’m living my life to the fullest and happiest because even the outdoors can’t stop me from wheeling’n’walking. On top of this all I’m a purrfessional meowdel for handmade cat scarfs and inspiration for felted keychains which you can purchase below.”









