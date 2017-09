Watch this picture closely. Is that boy swimming on a bus? Well, don’t let the eye fool you. It’s just a novelty created by the bus drivers of Line 8 in Jinhua, Zhejiang province of China, by covering the buses with pool decals, making the passengers feel cool amid the heat wave in the city.<p836447″>

Taipei subway did the same thing a little bit earlier.

h/t: chinadaily