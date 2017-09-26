Life-Size Female Sculptures Inspired By Renaissance Art











Chinese artist Luo Li Rong produces realistic bronze sculptures of women inspired by Renaissance sculpting techniques.

They strike elegant poses that elongate their bodies with a seemingly windswept appearance; their hair and clothing look as though they’re being moved by a gentle breeze.

Luo Li Rong has been sculpting for much of her life, having studied at Beijing’s Academy of Fine Arts. Later she turned her attention to sculpting techniques used by European artists in the Renaissance and Baroque periods.









