Life-Size Female Sculptures Inspired By Renaissance Art





Chinese artist Luo Li Rong produces realistic bronze sculptures of women inspired by Renaissance sculpting techniques.
They strike elegant poses that elongate their bodies with a seemingly windswept appearance; their hair and clothing look as though they’re being moved by a gentle breeze.
Luo Li Rong has been sculpting for much of her life, having studied at Beijing’s Academy of Fine Arts. Later she turned her attention to sculpting techniques used by European artists in the Renaissance and Baroque periods.

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 01

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 02

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 03

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 04

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 05

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 06

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 07

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 08

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 09

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 10

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 11

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 12

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 13

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 14

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 15

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 16

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 17

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 18

Realistic Female Sculptures Luo Li Rong 19





