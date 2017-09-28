Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91 (1926-2017)

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91 (1926-2017)





Hugh M. Hefner, the American idol who introduced the Playboy magazine to the world in 1953 and transformed the company into one of the world’s most famous American brands in history, died at September 27, 2017 due to natural causes in his house-the Playboy mansion-surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.

Hefner graduated from the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Illinois. Then he was carried away by the publishing business. In 1953 Hefner released the first issue of the magazine – with Marilyn Monroe on the cover. According to experts, after this the sexual revolution began.
Initially, the working title of the magazine was “Stag Party”, but Hefner refused it because there was another magazine called “Stag Magazine” at that time.
Hefner had three wives. From the first he divorced in 1959 after 10 years of marriage. With his second wife, model Kimberly Conrad, he also lived for 10 years. Since 2000, the media tycoon lived in his mansion with 7 girls aged 18 to 28 years. In 2012, at the age of 86, he married a 26-year-old model and singer Crystal Harris.

