SEPTEMBER 7-13, 2017 | NEW YORK, NY

In New York, the next fashion week, which takes place twice a year, is over: in February, autumn / winter collections are shown, and in September on the podium you can see the trends of spring and summer. The list of regular participants of New York Fashion Week consists of star names: the collections are represented by Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Diana von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Vera Wong.

New York Fashion Week 2017 in Photos: