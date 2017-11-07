Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox.co

Movie Scenes Recreated Using iPhone X Animojis

Braziliandanny created an amusing video where they used the new Animoji feature of the iPhone X to recreate popular movie scenes. They featured scenes from Pulp Fiction, A Few Good Men, and Star Wars: A New Hope.

