Today, we’re visiting the amazing clifftop monasteries of Meteora in central Greece. Monks and hermits have been finding refuge in this unique rock formation for more than a thousand years. Six Eastern Orthodox monasteries, some dating back to the 14th century remain in place, still home to a small number of monks and nuns.

Meteora is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and welcomes thousands of tourists every year.

Gathered below, a collection of images of Meteora, the ancient structures atop its massive rock pillars, and the village and countryside below.

Amazing Clifftop Monasteries of Meteora in Greece:

1. In total, throughout history, according to various sources, there were 22 or 24 of the monastery along with a variety of single cells, askitiriev, chapels, monasteries, caves, gates, pillars scattered all meteorskim mountains. Some of the monasteries have been preserved in the form of ruins. (Photo Cge2010):

2. A winding stone staircase to one of the monasteries of Meteora. (Photo Maskalin):

3. Monastery of Varlaam – one of the existing monasteries of Meteora. It is believed that the name of the monastery was named after the monk Barlaam, the first settler, who climbed on a rock, in the first half of the XIV century and built a small temple dedicated to the Three Hierarchs. (Photo by Georgios Tsichlis):

4. The Monastery Metamorphosis kept the skull of the dead monks. (Photo by Aris Messinis):

5. Types of the monastery of St. Nicholas Monastery Anapafsas and Rusanov or St. Barbara.

Monastery Rusanov, or St. Barbara – one of the six surviving until now Meteorskih monasteries. This monastic complex, as well as the Monastery of St. Nicholas Anapafsas, located on the very limited area, so from a distance creates a representation of only one building, and sees only the dome of the temple. About the origin of the name of the monastery Rusanov it is for certain not known, and to visit the monastery of St. Nicholas Anapafsas, you must first climb the hill on the 143 steps to the foot of the rock of the temple, and then by 85 steps carved into the rock. (Photo by George Papapostolou):

6. The cable car in one of the monasteries. For a strong spirit. (Photo Gabrie):

7. Monastery Rusanov repeatedly plundered. During the Turkish persecution in 1797 and the Greco-Turkish War of 1897 in the walls of the monastery were hiding people from nearby villages. At first, here we are climbing the ladder. In 1897, the rope ladders to the monastery were replaced by two wooden bridges, and in 1930, these bridges have been replaced by modern approaches. (Photo by Sergey Novikov):

8. The local rocks formed more than 60 million years ago and were the rocky bottom of a prehistoric sea, is located on the site of the plain (Photo Fotogrin).:

9. Night view of the Monastery of St. Nicholas Anapafsas. (Photo by George Papapostolou):

10. Rusanov Convent rises above the valley filled with mist. (Photo by Dimitrios Tilis):

11. Garden-garden on the cliff at St. Stephen’s Monastery. This is the richest of meteorskih monasteries. It is situated on a huge rock overlooking the town of Kalambaka. Entrance to the monastery is the most accessible and carried out on a single footbridge length of 8 meters. (Photo by Federica Grassi):

12. The Council monastery Rusanov, numerous frescoes, among them the inscription on the west wall of the main temple. Wall murals Cathedral of St. Barbara – one of the best flowering specimens “Cretan School”. In combination with other painting meteorskih monasteries they marked a new stage in the development of religious painting of the XVI century Greece.

Assumption of Our Lady, and the inscription on the establishment of the council. (Photo by Dimitri Messinis):

13. The joinery in the Holy Transfiguration Monastery (Great Meteor). (Photo by Tomas Zrna):

14. Monastery Rusanov and unique views of the rocks. (Photo by Marius Roman):

15. The tracks, terraces, bridges and rocks – landscape of Meteora. (Photo by Photo Stella):

16. Below you can see the Kalambaka – a small town in mainland Greece on the western outskirts of the Thessalian valley, is closely surrounded by magnificent cliffs of Meteora. (Photo Feel Good Studio):

17. The town has a population of 8330 inhabitants in the 2011 Census. (Photo Mitrakoulis Alexandros)

18. Little Ipapanti monastery, originally built in a cave on the cliff in the 14th century. (Photo Siete Vidas):

19. Monastery of Varlaam – the second largest monastery in Meteora. (Photo by Gabriel):

20. Local cableway. (Photo by Milos Bicanski):

21. Holy Trinity Monastery – Orthodox monastery on one of the rocks. There is no credible evidence of the date of the founding of the monastery. One unconfirmed translation suggests that the monastery was founded by a monk Dometius in 1438.

Now the monastery complex consists of a chapel, the balcony of the castle, the altar, monk cells coated with low arches. A real gem of a cathedral dedicated to the Holy Trinity. Behind the Cathedral is a balcony with spectacular views of the Monastery of St. Stephen, Rusanov Monastery, Monastery of St. Varlaam Meteora and Megan, as well as two rock – Alice and St. Modesto. (Photo Eguchi Naohiro):

22. The fall in the most beautiful places in Greece. (Photo by Richard Fairless):

23. The rising sun illuminates the Monastery of the Holy Trinity. One of the six surviving until now Meteorskih monasteries. And one of the oldest. (Photo Inu):