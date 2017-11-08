Madison Stewart from Australia from 12 Years Swims With Sharks

Madison Stewart from 12 years of age swims with sharks and is not at all afraid of these predators. The environmentalist from Australia assures that she loves all living things.

The 24-year-old beauty claims that in 99% of the sharks are afraid of people, and not vice versa. “I do not blame people who are afraid of sharks. I do not expect them to like sharks, but when you dive under water, sharks will actually be afraid of us. They never attacked me or attacked me, “says the brave diver.