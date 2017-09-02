Lulu Hashimoto – Japan Creepy Real-Life Living Doll

Lulu Hashimoto is the world’s first “living doll fashion model”, and you can actually become her by putting on a realistic body suit consisting of doll head mask, a wig and stockings patterned with doll-like joints. As you can see in the photos below, the effect is pretty disturbing.

Lulu Hashimoto is the creation of 23-year-old fashion designer Hitomi Komaki, who claims that she has also been a fan of dolls and considers them the “epitome of cuteness”. She has been creating ball-jointed dolls with a spherical figure for a head, for about nine years now, as a hobby, but she only got the idea for a real-life doll after seeing the life-size hyper-realistic doll heads made by a creative team called Nukopan. She found them fascinating and contacted them about working together, and they agreed.

More info: Lulu Doll, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube















































