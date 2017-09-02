Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

photos, nude photos, erotic, sex, art nude, photography, pics, life, life hacks, hacks, life hack, self improvement, improvement, true, tips, life pro tips, pro tips, funny, funny photos

You are here: Home / News / Lulu Hashimoto – Japan Creepy Real-Life Living Doll

Lulu Hashimoto – Japan Creepy Real-Life Living Doll

Lulu Hashimoto is the world’s first “living doll fashion model”, and you can actually become her by putting on a realistic body suit consisting of doll head mask, a wig and stockings patterned with doll-like joints. As you can see in the photos below, the effect is pretty disturbing.

Lulu Hashimoto is the creation of 23-year-old fashion designer Hitomi Komaki, who claims that she has also been a fan of dolls and considers them the “epitome of cuteness”. She has been creating ball-jointed dolls with a spherical figure for a head, for about nine years now, as a hobby, but she only got the idea for a real-life doll after seeing the life-size hyper-realistic doll heads made by a creative team called Nukopan. She found them fascinating and contacted them about working together, and they agreed.

More info: Lulu Doll, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube


























Leave a Reply