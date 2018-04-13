Small Kotisaari island in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland caught his fancy and he decided to click aerial views of it through all four seasons, i.e. summer, winter, autumn and spring.

Jani Ylinampa is a Finnish Lapland based nature photographer. His speciality is clicking the breathtaking Northern Lights as they dance across the sky. Apart from these, he also clicks beautiful sunsets, forests, lakes and almost everything else that is nature.

The pictures are breathtaking, to say the least. It’s so rare to see nature’s transformation across season so beautifully.

Kotisaari Island in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland Brilliantly Captured Through Four Seasons:

1. ‘Winter is coming’? It came and it’s lovely.

2. Even spring has its own charm over here.

3. The glorious summer sun.

4. Autumn here would be my favourite time of the year.