Koenigsegg Agera RS Driving Faster Than Some Airplanes Fly [video]

Two runs in the Koenigsegg attempting to break the World Production Speed Record on a closed road in Nevada. Data and video recorded using a Racelogic VBOX HD2.

Koenigsegg Agera RS hits 284 mph – VBOX verified:

Koenigsegg Agera RS Engine Specs and Performance:

Koenigsegg Agera RS scores high on performance. Thanks to its lightweight design, performance and fuel economy are improved.The vehicle offers engine option of 5.0 liter V8 twin turbo engine that provides power. The engine connects to a 7-speed transmission to distribute power to rear wheels. A 1160 horsepower is produced by the engine at 7800 rpm and about 1280 Nm of torque at 4100 rpm. The Koenigsegg Agera RS has a maximum speed of about 273 mph (443 km/h), accelerate from 0-186 mph in just 14 seconds. The car can be modified to run on an E85 for greater horsepower output. The engine runs on regular gas.

Price and Release Date:

The Koenigsegg Agera RS was unveiled early March 2015 at the Geneva International Motor Show. Based on the general outlook and engine capacity, the car is priced at $1,500,000 – $1.650.000.