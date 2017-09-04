If Tim Burton Drew ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters (+10 Pics)

With a 2-year waiting period until the next Game of Thrones episode, the fans will have to fill that void themselves. And Russian-born artist Andrew Tarusov is stepping up to lead the charge with his Tim Burtonish interpretations of the GoT characters.

Jon Snow, Tormund and Brienne are all here with the rest of the gang, and looking at them makes us wonder: how Tim Burton would’ve handled the series? Would you like to see that?

Oh, and if you can’t get enough of these, check out Andrew’s previous series in which he applied the same Tim Burton style to superheroes.

More info: instagram (h/t)

#1 Brienne & Tormund

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#2 Jon Snow

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#3 Arya Stark And The Hound

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#4 The Night King

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#5 Tyrion & Varys

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#6 Daenerys Targaryen

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#7 Cercei Lanister

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#8 Hodor & Bran

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#9 Missandei & Grey Worm

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#10 Melisandre

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#11 Sansa Stark & Littlefinger

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

#12 The Mountain & Joffrey

Image source: Andrew Tarusov

If you can’t get enough, check out Andrew’s previous series in which he applied the same Tim Burton style to superheroes.