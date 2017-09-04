If Tim Burton Drew ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters (+10 Pics)

With a 2-year waiting period until the next Game of Thrones episode, the fans will have to fill that void themselves. And Russian-born artist Andrew Tarusov is stepping up to lead the charge with his Tim Burtonish interpretations of the GoT characters.
Jon Snow, Tormund and Brienne are all here with the rest of the gang, and looking at them makes us wonder: how Tim Burton would’ve handled the series? Would you like to see that?
Oh, and if you can’t get enough of these, check out Andrew’s previous series in which
#1 Brienne & Tormund
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#2 Jon Snow
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#3 Arya Stark And The Hound
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#4 The Night King
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#5 Tyrion & Varys
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#6 Daenerys Targaryen
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#7 Cercei Lanister
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#8 Hodor & Bran
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#9 Missandei & Grey Worm
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#10 Melisandre
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#11 Sansa Stark & Littlefinger
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
#12 The Mountain & Joffrey
Image source: Andrew Tarusov
If you can’t get enough, check out Andrew’s previous series in which
Leave a Reply