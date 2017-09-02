Guy Uses McDonald’s Box And iPhone To Take These Portraits, And The Result Is Unbelievably Good

French celebrity photographer Philippe Echaroux has decided to challenge himself with a rather unusual task of constructing a photo rig out of his iPhone and a Big Mac burger box, to prove that it’s not all about the expensive equipment. And you know what? It worked beautifully!

Getting out of your comfort zone as a professional photographer wasn’t even the hardest bit, instead, it was trying not to look ridiculous while approaching people for a photo holding a burger box in front of their faces.

While the end results were edited in VSCO, Photoshop FIX, and Lightroom Mobile apps, without this DIY flash rig, the poorly lit portraits would’ve been nearly impossible to make on a phone. A good example of thinking… outside the box.

More info: Philippe Echaroux (h/t)

Philippe used a flashlight, a drinking straw and a Big Mac box to make this lighting rig

Here’s how it looked completely assembled

He then began to photograph people

Below you can see the portraits that Philippe made using this handmade “gear”

Watch the video below to see the whole process