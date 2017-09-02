Guy Makes A Camera That Prints Instant GIFs

Polaroid instant-photo cameras have been around for years, but as the technology improves, so does the capabilities of it. And finally, the know-how is here to build an instant-GIF camera!

In this DIY project, a rather brilliant engineer named Abhishek has tackled yet another whacky idea of his to update the classic Polaroid OneStep camera with the 21st-century tech. Hence, the “Instagif NextStep” was made, capable of capturing a short video of the moment and loop it like a proper GIF.

Now you could say all of this is already available on a smartphone, but here you’re not only getting the functionality of the machine, but also the full physical experience of a Polaroid.

The Camera looks roughly the same as the original, and once you snap the GIF, it actually pushes out a cartridge with a screen that lights up with your clip.

Abhishek has released a detailed step-by-step guide if you decide to make one yourself, and he also has plenty more awesome projects waiting on his website.

More info: shek.it

Engineer known as Abhishek has built an instant-GIF camera!

Instead of taking a photo, the ‘Instagif NextStep’ captures a short video

Then like a real Polaroid camera, it pushes out the cartridge with a screen

Which even has a fade-in effect just like a Polaroid photo

Here’s a video introduction of the project:

And here is a step-by-step guide if you want to make one for yourself