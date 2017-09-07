David Dubnitskiy photographs are captivated by the harmony of scenes, the forms of art nude or semi-nude models, retro interiors and wonderful lighting.

David Dubnitsky is a photographer from Dnepropetrovsk, whose works have gained viral popularity on the Internet. He takes pictures and portraits, and landscapes, but everyone’s attention is attracted to nude photographs of David, which reflect the photographer’s sensual view of female beauty. Although photo shoots and production, in the pictures artfully displayed the natural charm of the girls.

Его фотографии пленят гармоничностью сцен, формами обнажённых или полуобнажённых натурщиц, ретро-интерьерами и чудесным освещением.

Давид Дубницкий – фотограф из Днепропетровска, чьи работы обрели вирусную популярность в интернете. Он снимает и портреты, и пейзажи, но всеобщее внимание привлекают именно ню фотографии Давида, в которых отражается чувственный взгляд фотографа на женскую красоту. Хоть фотосессии и постановочные, в снимках искусно отображено природное очарование девушек.

Intricately Photos of Female Beauty and Charm by David Dubnitskiy: