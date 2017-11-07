Feisty Pets Christmas Bear That Changes From Nice to Naughty

ThinkGeek is featuring a plush Feisty Pets Christmas Bear, who goes by the name Ebenezer Claws, that quickly changes from nice to naughty when squeezed.

A holiday Feisty Pet, this adorable teddy bear wears a little scarf and a Santa hat that reads “Naughty/Nice.” And he’s definitely on both lists. You see, when you squeeze the back of his head, his eyes shift and he bares his teeth. Whoa! He’s a great surprise to hand around the family gathering, sure to spook grandma! Just remember – you spook granny at your own risk. If you end up not getting any figgy pudding, it ain’t our fault.

Feisty Pets – Christmas Bear From ThinkGeek: