These delightful rat portraits rodent creates a 32-year-old photographer Diane Özdamar, who lives in Montreal, Canada.

And, no, it’s not terrible rats, and most other breeds of rat that accompany man since ancient times, and are gaining in our time more and more popular as a “companion animals.”

“As far as I can remember I have always loved rats and any rodent people would call “pest”. When I first got pet rats, I was thrilled to discover they were so clean, smart and affectionate, very far from the nasty dirty rat myth most people believe in.

Thus, I decided to rescue and foster abandoned and abused rats until I could find them a forever home. This led me to take pictures of them: finding a home to a rat is not an easy task since they suffer from a very bad reputation and I had to make their cute personalities stand out so people would consider adopting them.

Some of the rats you can see here were mine, others were rats I fostered, and some belonged to my friends. Most of these pictures (plus many more not shown here) have been exhibited for the last 5 years at the “Animal Expo” show in Paris, where people can meet a team of animal rights activists and volunteers to get informations about rodents and exotic pets maintenance.” – Diane Özdamar

While decorative rats are very similar to their wild relatives, there are significant differences between them. Decorative rats calmer and less aggressive towards humans. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

However, decorative rat like any other pets can run wild and for several generations produced in vivo, their behavior and attitude to man can become indistinguishable from the original wild rats. With this phenomenon regularly encounter lovers of rats, which are engaged in catching colonies or families decorative rats, caught on the street. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

Wild rats are largely nocturnal, sometimes starting the day in search of food. In domesticated rats is not so pronounced. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

Domesticated rats live longer than wild. This is due to the fact that the decorative rats are protected from predators, they always have access to food, water, shelter and veterinary care. Their average life span is about 2-3 years, in contrast to the wild that live on average less than 1 year. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

Rat – one of the most legkoobuchaemyh animals. This is due to their adaptability, intelligence and attention. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

Yes, a rat is very smart. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

And yet, if we compare the brains of decorative rats and their wild relatives, the advantage belongs to the wild rats. Most likely, this is due to the fact that in order to survive in the wild, it takes much more cunning and ingenuity than at home. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

Rats, like humans, are omnivores. Normal rat diet consist of grasses, cereals and small amounts (up to 10%) of seeds and nuts, fresh vegetables and fruits.(Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

It is difficult to determine exactly when the rats started to be kept as pets. There are several works that suggest that people held in their decorative rats in XIX-XX centuries. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

While in many movies and books tend to emphasize ill rats, in others they act as friendly pets. Many know the cartoon Ratatouille (2007). His main character – Remy, Roger Ebert described as a diligent, cute, determined and gifted rat. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

12. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

13. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

14. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

15. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

16. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):

17. (Photo by Diane Ozdamar):