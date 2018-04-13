Elke Vogelsang is a professional Germany-based photographer who loves to take beautiful dog portraits.

“My favourite artist is nature, which I try to imitate while adding my own personal view of life, the universe, and everything in between,” writes Vogelsang. “I love whimsical, funny pictures. And yes, it is for the love of beauty, [living] beings and photography.” – Elke Vogelsang

Take a look at this collection of the most delightful, intimate and pleasantly surprising dog portraits by Elke Vogelsang as well as a few of her thoughts about her work.

2. Amazement. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

3. Confusion. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

4. Panic. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

5. Curiosity. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

6. Failure. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

7. Dog joy. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

8. Surprise. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

9. Empathy. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

10. Oppression. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

11. curiosity. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

12. Sadness. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

13. Playfulness. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

14. Shock. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

15. Mysteriousness. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

16. Contempt. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

17. It is not you glad. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

18. Pofigizm. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

19. snobbery. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):

20. Joy. (Photo by Elke Vogelsang):