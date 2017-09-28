This Is What Disney Princesses Would Look Like In 2017











We all know what the original Disney princesses look like, but haven’t you ever wondered what Ariel, Jasmine, even Pocahontas would look like walking down the street today?

Well look no further, because thanks to illustrator Fernanda Suarez, we can now imagine would Disney princesses would look like in 2017.

Suarez drew inspiration for these illustrations from style vloggers as well as her favorite clothing stores.

“I wanted them to truly feel like people you would find on the streets nowadays,” Suarez told.

Suarez made sure to incorporate modern fashion, as well as current makeup trends and hairstyles, to make the illustrations feel as real and relatable as possible.

“People seem to really like them. I think people like that they look like someone you could know or be friends with today,” Suarez said.

Starting with Snow White back in July, Suarez has gone on to illustrate 7 classic princesses in hip, present-day fashion. These sketched-up smoke shows look like they follow Luxy Hair tutorials on YouTube and shop for clothes at Forever 21. They probably post selfies with their ‘princes’ on Instagram and all agree that NAKED2 is the best eyeshadow palette. Oh yeah, they probably also campaign non-stop on social media for the equal rights of dwarfs, marine wildlife, and big cat conservation.

Can’t find your favourite princess here? Suarez is still working on the series, and is currently taking votes on who she should design next (Rapunzel and Merida are tied for first so far).

#1 Mulan

#2 Belle

#3 Jasmine

#4 Ariel

#5 Pocahontas

#6 Snow White

#7 Cinderella









