British artist Tom Ward has created a series of illustrations–drawn in perfect Disney style–to show you the heroes of your childhood adventures living the sort of lives that you yourself may be living.

In his “Alt Disney” series, which the artist posted to social media, the prince is too busy texting to pay attention to Cinderella, Aladdin and the Genie play video games while sticking Jasmine with the housework, and Alice’s “eat me” cookies are replaced by a salad without dressing.

Tom Ward tells Metro.co.uk: ‘Disney characters are so iconic that I thought transporting them to our modern world could help us see it through new eyes.

‘I always appreciate visuals that feel familiar but say something new and fresh.’

See how Disney’s most beloved faces might have turned out if they were living in present days below.

1. “The Little Mermaid” – the 28th in a row animated feature, filmed at the studio Walt Disney based on the eponymous fairy tale (1837) by Hans Christian Andersen. And a barrel of waste floating in the sea.

2. Aladdin with gin playing PlayStation and groom Aladdin – Princess Jasmine.

3. “stuck” with the phone. Prince and Cinderella, which do not pay attention.

4. “Alice in Wonderland” – 13th full-length animated feature film Walt Disney Company, created in 1951. “Eat me”, “Drink me” – that would look like the popular choice of a healthy diet now. Thank you, you do not want.

5. “Dumbo” – the fourth in a row an animated Walt Disney Company. Today would be elephant Dumbo was concerned about the scale of poaching and help burn confiscated tusks.

6. Ball in our days would be sitting on the chain at Mowgli.

7. “Peter Pan” – the 14th animated feature Walt Disney and the film adaptation of the eponymous play (1904) by Sir James Matthew Barrie. And he has a problem: Circle ponastavili cameras.

8. “The Sword in the Stone” – another animated feature in the fantasy genre, released by Walt Disney Productions in 1963. Arthur Pendragon (aka Bug) stuck with the smartphone and forgot to pull the sword from the stone.

9. In the second in a row-length animated film, shot by the studio Walt Disney Productions, Pinocchio would selfie snapped with the integrated selfie stick.

10. Tiger, Simba and Sher Khan would now sadly sat on pedestals in the circus.

11. “Beauty and the Beast” – the thirtieth in a row full-length animated film «Walt Disney Pictures» studio. Premiere show took place November 22, 1991. LEF (fr LeFou -. «Fool») and Gaston (Fr. Gaston -. «Handsome”) today to participate in gay pride with rainbow LGBT flag.