The US has seen plenty of catastrophic and costly storms throughout its history, with single events causing billions of dollars in damage. Here’s a look at some of the most devastating, costly storms ever to hit the US.

Against the elements people are powerless. We can only warn of its approach (though not always), so count the damage afterwards.

Hurricane Camille in 1969

Maybe he’s not the most expensive, but remember it is worth it. August 17, 1969 in the Mississippi River in the United States flew one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, called “Camilla”. As a result of rampant disaster killed 259 people.

Tropical storm began August 14, 1969, in a short time gained the power to the third category-level grading scale Saffir-Simpson, passed along the eastern shore of Cuba and rapidly continued to increase the intensity, entered into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, causing enormous destruction in its coastal areas and destroyed almost all the infrastructure in the mouth of the Mississippi river. Hurricane wind speed reached 310 km / h, the atmospheric pressure in the center dropped to 679 mm Hg recorded wave height was 7.3 meters.

Camilla was the reason for the subsequent large-scale floods, landslides and human deaths in Mississippi and in the Appalachian mountain system in the state of Virginia. In total, the hurricane claimed the lives of 259 people and caused damage worth about 1.42 billion US dollars in the prices of 1969 ( 9.14 billion dollars in terms of 2005 )

Hurricane Andrew, in 1992

The cyclone has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on August 16 and eight days close to the United States. wind speed reached 270 km / h. Hurricane “Andrew” destroyed 63 thousand. Buildings. 230 thousand. People were forced to flee their homes.

Damage from the hurricane totaled $ 27.3 billion . Prior to Hurricane Katrina, 2005 Hurricane Andrew was the most destructive hurricane in the United States on record.

Hurricane Ivan, 2004

Hurricane Ivan 2 September 2004 near Kabe Verde started to form a low pressure area, the next day a hurricane ran at a speed of 25 km / h. 7 September hurricane speed reached 200 km / h. For Jamaica, the hurricane approached with the speed of 260 km / h. Then “John” turned to the Gulf of Mexico and hit the Alabama.

By the end of September reached hurricane Virginia and New Jersey. Sept. 22 hurricane again walked along the south-east coast, still had time to look into Texas and Louisiana, before disappearing forever. During the passage of the US hurricane caused 117 tornadoes. Damage from the hurricane in the US alone reached $ 18 billion, and the total damage – more than 26 billion US dollars .

Hurricane Wilma, 2005

The cyclone was formed on October 15 in the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Jamaica. Gusts of wind speed reached 298 km / h. Killed 62 people, the damage was estimated at $ 27.4 billion .

This is the most intense tropical cyclone of all ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean before the hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Rita, 2005

This is one of the most intense hurricanes in the United States and the most powerful tropical cyclone observed in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane formed 17 September 2005 near the Turks and Caicos Islands. Its maximum intensity it reached September 21, when the wind speed reached a hurricane 1290 km / h or 80 m / s. Simpson – at the same time it Category 5 hurricane on the scale Saffir was awarded. Hurricane went to the coast on 24 September in the area of ​​the southern border states of Texas and Louisiana, weakened by the time up to the third category. On the same day, finally losing power, it lost the status of a hurricane and a tropical storm.

The number of victims of the hurricane was 120 people, including 113 who died were in Texas. However, only 7 of the 120 people killed directly by the hurricane; others become victims of accidents during evacuation, diseases and food poisoning. Damage from the hurricane – 18.5 billion dollars .

Hurricane Katrina, 2005

August 23, 2005 the most destructive hurricane in US history, was formed near the Bahamas, Florida touched, then passed through the Gulf of Mexico and hit the Louisiana and Mississippi. The wind speed was about 280 km / h.

It was a Category 5 hurricane on the scale Saffir-Simpson hurricane, sixth in strength of the Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded. As a result of the disaster killed 1836 people, and the economic damage was estimated at $ 125 billion . The most severe damage was inflicted on New Orleans in Louisiana, where the water turned out to be about 80% of the city area. The restoration of the New Orleans Congress appropriated $ 110 billion.

“Help us! People, dog, cat. ”

Hurricane Ike, 2008

Hurricane “Ike” – the fifth hurricane of the 2008 season, approaching the US south-east coast, to the blow of Cuba.

September 4 hurricane was awarded 4 of the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale severity. storm diameter is more than 900 km. The epicenter of the storm was located about 1,150 kilometers south-east of the city of Wilmington (North Carolina), the wind speed reached 135 km / h.

Total (in view of Cuba) killed 214 people, the damage was estimated at $ 38 billion .

Hurricane Sandy, 2012

Hurricane “Sandy” – a powerful tropical cyclone formed in late October 2012 and has affected Jamaica, Cuba, the Bahamas, Haiti, the coast of Florida and, subsequently, the northeastern United States and eastern Canada. The most severe damage was inflicted north-eastern United States, particularly New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

The 185 people were killed during the storm, and the economic damage was estimated at $ 68.7 billion .

Hurricane Irma, 2017

This is the longest category 5 hurricane ever recorded and the deadliest hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2017.

Hurricane Irma formed August 30, 2017 near the islands of Cape Verde at the output of a strong tropical wave of mainland Africa. Due to favorable hurricane conditions after only 24 hours after the formation of degenerated into 2 categories hurricane. September 5, Irma turned to the highest hurricane, category 5 risk. The wind speed reached 297 km / h (speed of wind gusts – 360 km / h), making Irma strongest Atlantic tropical cyclone since “Wilma” in 2005.

The victims of the hurricane began to at least 134 people. The material damage is estimated at 64.8 billion US dollars .

Hurricane Harvey, 2017

It is a tropical cyclone, which is a result of heavy rains caused catastrophic floods in the south-eastern part of Texas in August 2017. This is the first major hurricane to place landfall in the United States. In addition, it is the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico after “Katrina” hurricane in 2005.

Because of “Harvey” has killed at least 83 people. Damage – $ 125 billion . Due to flooding in Houston have become frequent cases of looting, so was the curfew from 22:00 to 5:00.