









New York-based artist Tom Galle is well-known for his interpretive, boundary-pushing art, and he’s continuing his creative commentary on pop culture with his latest project, Corp Gear.

The edgy undertaking sees him turning some of the most prevalent brand logos into sleek pieces of weaponry, including knives, brass knuckles, and even throwing stars.

The golden arches get transformed into brass knuckles you’d consider using on someone you have beef with, and the Facebook ‘F’ icon is a crowbar suitable for someone you dislike.

Would you just do it with a ‘Nike Knife’, or defend your burger with ‘McDonald’s Brass Knuckles’?

McDonalds Brass Knuckles

Nike Knife

Facebook Crowbar

Mercedes Ninja Star









