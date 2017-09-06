Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

Computer Magazine Covers of the 90s

It’s very funny now to look at the covers of computer magazines of the 80-90s. Large monitors, piles of floppy disks and attractive girls – that’s what attracted potential buyers at that time.

Computer Magazine Covers 90 01

Computer Magazine Covers 90 02

Computer Magazine Covers 90 03

Computer Magazine Covers 90 04

Computer Magazine Covers 90 05

Computer Magazine Covers 90 06

Computer Magazine Covers 90 07

Computer Magazine Covers 90 08

Computer Magazine Covers 90 09

Computer Magazine Covers 90 10

Computer Magazine Covers 90 11

Computer Magazine Covers 90 12

Computer Magazine Covers 90 13

Computer Magazine Covers 90 14

Computer Magazine Covers 90 15

Computer Magazine Covers 90 16

Computer Magazine Covers 90 17

Computer Magazine Covers 90 18

Computer Magazine Covers 90 19

Computer Magazine Covers 90 20

Computer Magazine Covers 90 21

Computer Magazine Covers 90 22

Computer Magazine Covers 90 23

