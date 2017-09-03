Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

photos, nude photos, erotic, sex, art nude, photography, pics, life, life hacks, hacks, life hack, self improvement, improvement, true, tips, life pro tips, pro tips, funny, funny photos

You are here: Home / Funny / College Seniors Invent AI Helmet To Help The Visually Impaired See

College Seniors Invent AI Helmet To Help The Visually Impaired See

Two college seniors from south China’s Kunming University of Science and Technology have invented an intelligent device, Eye See, to help with the everyday life of the visually impaired. <p836441″>

Eye See, a helmet, was designed for the visually impaired. The built-in image recognition function helps users read books and magazines, while laser sensors react to obstacles on road.

Wang Xinkai, one of the inventors, said the team is currently developing a smartphone application that can aid the visually impaired to shop in supermarkets via image recognition technology.

h/t: cgtn





Leave a Reply