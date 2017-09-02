Chinese Street Photographer Shoots People Who Have No Idea What They’re Wearing (10+ Pics)

Street photographer Alex Greenberg was amazed at just how weird and hilarious the streets of Shanghai get. So much so that he created an Instagram account called @shanghaiobserved, which has become a home for Shanghai locals to publish the incredible finds from the China’s largest city streets.
Here we have a collection of photographer’s favorite pieces of clothing and accessories, but his account is about more than that: “It quickly turned into something people all over could relate to and I started to get submissions from lots of different people,” Alex told . “My feed consists of all the strange things I see on a daily basis.”
If you ever get the chance to stumble upon something amazingly weird on the streets of Shanghai, just tag it with #dailyshanghaiphoto and let Alex know about it.
Leave a Reply