A Fu, a co-owner of a coffee shop in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, has put on display more than 1,000 pencils she's collected in the past 20 years.

She was an art student and started to collect various pencils from all over the world since 1997. At first, she was just obsessed with the different colors and shapes of the pencils. However, she now has her own matching set of varicolored pencils and she can easily spot if a pencil is in her collection.

h/t: chinadaily