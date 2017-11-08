14 Celebs And Their Non-Famous Brothers

1. Doug Pitt: Brother of Brad, Doug Pitt must lay awake every night thinking about how God made his brother into one of the most talented, good-looking SOBs to walk the earth. Doug is, however, quite successful; but he has never been a trillionaire or won world’s sexiest man. So, tears.



2. Jim Hanks: Tom Hanks’ little bro is also an actor. Jim Hanks starred in 1993’s “Buford’s Beach Bunnies,” and it was one of his most famous films. Ever heard of it?



3. Don Swayze: Looks like Patrick, eh? Don Swayze currently stars in “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives.” Much like Jim Hanks, Don gets what he can. He did have a cameo in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which means he has a sense of humor.



4. Chad Lowe: Though he once won an Emmy for playing a guy riddled with HIV, Chad Lowe has never quite reached the Hollywood heights of brother Rob.



5. Daniel Baldwin (far right): Daniel Baldwin was arrested in 1998 for cocaine possession after running naked through Plaza Hotel in New York screaming, “Baldwin!” Yes, you are the brother of Alec; no need to get so excited. Daniel has been in and out of rehab and jail for a while now.



6. Shannon Leto: I’m only assuming Shannon Leto is sad being the brother of skinny hipster Jared due to the fact that they both play in emo band 30 Seconds to Mars.



7. Harry Smith: Harry Smith, brother of Will, moved out to LA with his bro from the mean streets of Philly. One became the greatest thing since sliced bread, and the other didn’t.



8. Randy Quaid: Randy Quaid and his wife were recently arrested trying to cross the Canadian border into America illegally. They also filmed a sex tape with Randy quoting lines from “Independence Day” with a giant crumb-filled beard and a photo of Rupert Murdoch eerily looking on.



