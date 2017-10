The world-famous Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse was founded by the artist Alain Bernardin in 1951. The highlight of the establishment was the principle of selecting dancers. They had to meet very strict criteria for external data, such as height, slenderness, a common similarity of features and even the volume and shape of the chest. Today cabaret Crazy Horse is known all over the world. We have a unique opportunity to look behind the scenes of this legendary institution.

You might also like...