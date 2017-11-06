Atlas of Beauty: Women Around the World in Photos

Romanian photographer Mihaela Noroc 4 years traveling the world and photographing women from different countries. It shall be called the project “Atlas of beauty.”
Photographer Mihaela Noroc travelled the world from Ethiopia to the US and from Guatemala to France in search of natural and authentic beauty. She introduces some of the inspiring women she met on her journey.
“Even though The Atlas of Beauty became very popular all around the world, I’m the same ordinary person, with the same backpack like 4 years ago, that loves to explore the unnoticed beauty which lies in people around us.” – Mihaela Noroc
