Art Nude by Photographer Gene Oryx

“I’m Gene Oryx in photography since 2012. I shoot mostly in the genre of art nude. I think that the main thing in photography is naturalness. In photography I appreciate beauty.” – Gene Oryx

“I’m a professional photographer from Khabarovsk.

Took part in five Khabarovsk photo exhibitions. My photos are published in the 10th issue of the Argentine online magazine “Dusty”.

In 2016, won a silver medal at the annual international competition Photoshoot Awards in Montreal.

In the period from 2013 to 2016 he repeatedly won the title of the most popular photographer in the CIS for a month.

According to the version of the photo site took 8th place in the category “nude”, and 12th in the “portrait” category in the rating of the best photographers of 2016.

I have experience working with many famous Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian top models.

Basically, I’m engaged in creative activities in the genre of nude and glamor.” – Gene Oryx