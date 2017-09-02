Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

photos, nude photos, erotic, sex, art nude, photography, pics, life, life hacks, hacks, life hack, self improvement, improvement, true, tips, life pro tips, pro tips, funny, funny photos

You are here: Home / Art Nude / Art Nude by Photographer Gene Oryx

Art Nude by Photographer Gene Oryx

“I’m Gene Oryx in photography since 2012. I shoot mostly in the genre of art nude. I think that the main thing in photography is naturalness. In photography I appreciate beauty.” – Gene Oryx

“I’m a professional photographer from Khabarovsk.
Took part in five Khabarovsk photo exhibitions. My photos are published in the 10th issue of the Argentine online magazine “Dusty”.
In 2016, won a silver medal at the annual international competition Photoshoot Awards in Montreal.
In the period from 2013 to 2016 he repeatedly won the title of the most popular photographer in the CIS for a month.
According to the version of the photo site took 8th place in the category “nude”, and 12th in the “portrait” category in the rating of the best photographers of 2016.
I have experience working with many famous Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian top models.
Basically, I’m engaged in creative activities in the genre of nude and glamor.” – Gene Oryx

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 01

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 02

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 03

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 04

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 05

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 06

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 07

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 08

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 09

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 10

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 11

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 12

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 13

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 14

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 15

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 16

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 17

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 18

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 19

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 20

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 21

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 22

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 23

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 24

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 25

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 26

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 27

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 28

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 29

Art Nude Photographer Gene Oryx 30

Leave a Reply