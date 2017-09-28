Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Web Vox

When Architecture Meets Erotic

A unique expression of artistic form in the erotic collages of the artist known as Giulia @scientwehst.

What began as physical insecurities and untapped artistic talent is now a unique art form of erotic graphic collages for Giulia, the artist otherwise known as @scientwehst. Growing up, Giulia recalls always being self-conscious of her image, ashamed of her curves and “thickness,” until she learned to be appreciative of her body and to “fuck a beauty standard: just be you.” It’s this learned self-confidence that has become the center of Giulia’s graphic collages, allowing her to push boundaries regarding sexuality and censorship of the female form.

By strategically placing architectural elements onto images of the female body, Giulia is ever so slightly bypassing Instagram’s strict censorship rules, but while the Brooklyn-based artist’s near-pornographic collages are technically safe for IG, she says it hasn’t been an easy road on the platform. Giulia has had multiple posts and even her entire account deleted before due to the provocativeness of her content, to which she responds, “Social-media society is not a public, democratic space, so we need to stop treating it as such.”

