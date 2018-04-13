A collection of some amazing recent aerial photos showing the vast diversity of landscapes across China, from cities to mountains, deserts to sea shores, and much more.

1. Autumn on the Lake in Nanjing, China. (Photo Yaorusheng):

2. Part of the Great Wall of China in winter. (Photo by Zhao Zhenhao):

3. Chinese gated development in Wuhan. (Photo Jie Zhao):

4. Temple in scenic areas in Sichuan, China. (Photo Eastimages):

5. Yu Garden in Shanghai in winter. This is a private classical garden in China. It is located in the heart of the old town Nanshi. Its name means “Garden of Joy” or “Garden leisurely holiday”, and today it’s really a pastoral world in ultra-modern and hectic metropolis (Photo by Danny Hu).:

6. Sea lotuses in Zhejiang Province, China. Lotus flowers in China is considered a symbol of purity and summer.

7. Rice terraces are always magically appear from above. (Photo Poorfish):

8. Hong Kong from a height. (Photo Pa_Yon):

9. Nanpu Bridge – the country’s first cable-stayed bridge with a total length 8346 meters. Dimensions Nanpu bridge impressive: two reinforced concrete tower rises to 150 meters, to each of which are attached by a pair of steel cables 22 supporting the structure. The main advantage of road junctions of the bridge – a circular design of the overpass, which allows you to use the most economical area. (Photo Yibo Wang):

10. You’ll never guess what it is. And this sea of ​​abandoned bikes with height.

11. The solar panels on the southern slopes of China. (Photo Xieyuliang):

12. Lake Erhai and Putuo Temple. (Photo by Stanley Chen Xi):

13. Shopping Center Shanghai Pentagonal Mart – Chinese response to the Pentagon. It is located in the financial and business center of the whole of China – Pudong District of Shanghai, and is a cyclopean structure of enormous size, which in terms reminiscent of the Pentagon, but the total area of ​​slightly less than their American counterparts – the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. (Photo by VCG):

14. The dunes in the Gobi desert in northwest China. (Photo by Patrick Baz):

15. Dereven’ka Guizhou. (Photo Eastimages):

16. Rape field in Yunnan Province. (Photo Cnyy):

17. Forest after a snowfall in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Reuters):

18. National Park wetlands in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. See what interesting path here. (Photo HelloRF Zcool):

19. High-speed train in the southwest of China.

20. Frozen lake in Hebei province in northern China. (Photo by Zhao Zhenhao):

21. Memorial Emperors Yan and Huang in Henan Province.

Sculpture of Chinese emperors Yan and Huang is actually the fifth height sculpture in the world, but is not included in the list of the highest statues due to the fact that the emperors are not drawn in full growth – the monument 106 meters high is the two heads, carved into the mountain where 55 meters of the mountain and 51 meters – each of the goals. Emperor’s eyes are about three meters in length each, nose – 8 meters in length, two persons together have an area of ​​about 1000 square meters. In the construction took more than 7,000 m³ of concrete and 1500 tons of steel. (Photo by Barry Kusuma):

22. Fitness of Chinese from a height.

23. Mountains in the Gobi desert in northwest China. (Photo by Patrick Baz):

24. Viaducts in Shanghai. (Photo by Danny Hu):

25. The Great Wall of China near Beijing. (Photo by Xiaolu Chu):

26. Rice Terraces of the Guizhou Province. (Photo Eastimages):

27. Not long ago, China completed construction of the world’s largest radio telescope FAST (Five hundred meter Aperture Spherical Telescope ). Its diameter reflector – a mile!

28. A winding mountain road in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. (Photo by Danny Hu):

29. The view from the height of the River Lee in a foggy day. (Photo Yibo Wang):

30. Tourist attractions in Guizhou Province – octagon – is made up of sorghum, rape flowers, plum and peach trees.

31. Autumn trees in a small lake near Nanjing, China. (Photo Yaorusheng):

32. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in the urban district of Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. The park is located on the scenic Wulingyuan territory, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Park is notable for a large number of peaks, pillars of sandstone and quartz, the most beautiful of them – the “Southern Sky Column” in height 1,080 meters. (Photo Tonnaja):

33. In the Chinese province of Hunan, at an altitude of 300 meters above the ground opened a heavenly glass bridge , where spectacular views.