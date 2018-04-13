The building in Jacksonville, Florida, was once the city’s oldest continually operating funeralparlour.

It was established by successful businessman Calvin Oak in 1856, and changed hands several times before it was moved in 2013. The building was left to rot.

The pictures reveal a collection of slowly decaying coffins, old music books from previous services, a broken chandelier hanging in front of a dilapidated staircase, old empty bottles of liquids used to treat and dress dead bodies, and even a Cadillac hearse.

1. This place was built in 1856. It is worth US hearse, which had seen a lot of his life. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

2. Black mold has absorbed the walls, collapsed ceilings. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

3. Hurricane Irma healthy patted the place in 2017. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

4. Farewell hall. The American tradition of organizing the funeral ceremony has its specific features. Calm gravity and the ease with which parting is organized with the dead groomed cemetery resembling park. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

5. Where, if not in this place to be a ghost? (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

6. Here, in large quantities can be found old graves, tanks for embalming pictures of some people in the early 1900’s. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

7. Now the funeral home can easily bury anyone who came here. The ceiling could collapse on his head, the floor may fail. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

8. Most Americans think about the funeral while still alive. you can see ads from funeral homes in the newspaper or online, that offer to buy a place in the cemetery in advance at a substantial discount. Sell ​​place in the cemetery, and private owners may, in case refuses to acquire the cemetery, it can be sold independently. Once at the site of the existing graves can produce repeated dumping. Sold and ancestral vaults. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

9. The funeral in America – not the sad event, and quiet farewell to the soul, to submit to a better world. Instead of loud lamentations and tears at the funeral increasingly found restrained grief. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

10. Beware of poison! (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

11. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):

12. In conclusion, it should be noted that the funeral home in the US – a very profitable business. (Photo Abandoned Southeast):